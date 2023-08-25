Board exams twice in the year?

In a major overhaul to the education system, the NCERT has announced the new National Curriculum Framework, which includes many changes, among which one of the buzziest is that there will be two sets of board exams in the year, so students can take them whenever they feel ready—and the best scores will be considered. We discuss what this means for students, and whether some of these changes, aimed at making student life stress free, are counterproductive? Kamlesh Vyas, partner, Deloitte, who specializes in higher education and skills development, breaks down the key features for us