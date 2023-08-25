To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Board exams twice in the year?

Board exams twice in the year?

By Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Divya J Shekhar
133 Listen ins
 

In a major overhaul to the education system, the NCERT has announced the new National Curriculum Framework, which includes many changes, among which one of the buzziest is that there will be two sets of board exams in the year, so students can take them whenever they feel ready—and the best scores will be considered. We discuss what this means for students, and whether some of these changes, aimed at making student life stress free, are counterproductive? Kamlesh Vyas, partner, Deloitte, who specializes in higher education and skills development, breaks down the key features for us

Chandrayaan 3

India's Chandrayaan-3, a world-first feat for all humanity — what next?

Aug 24, 2023
BRICS

BRICS Summit: Will India and China hold talks, and will they end constructively?

Aug 23, 2023
Karthee Madasamy, MFV Partners_SM

Deep Tech India: Karthee Madasamy on the role of the 'forcing function' in deep tech startups' success

Aug 22, 2023
firstcry

Firstcry, Softbank and the IPO resurgence

Aug 22, 2023
Mobile phones

2 billion phones made in India: Why this is a big deal

Aug 21, 2023
Arun Raghavan_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep18: Arun Raghavan on journey from accidental investor to $40 mln fund at Arali

Aug 18, 2023
See More