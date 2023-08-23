To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. BRICS Summit: Will India and China hold talks, and will they end constructively?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
219 Listen ins
 

All eyes on Johannesburg as PM Modi has landed for the BRICS summit, the first physical one since 2019. Amid geopolitical tensions, there is great anticipation over whether PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and if yes, whether that meeting ends constructively. What are India's goals at the summit? Ambassador Rajiv Bhatia, Distinguished Fellow for Foreign Policy Studies, Gateway House and former High Commissioner of India to South Africa, joins the dots for us today

