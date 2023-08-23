BRICS Summit: Will India and China hold talks, and will they end constructively?

All eyes on Johannesburg as PM Modi has landed for the BRICS summit, the first physical one since 2019. Amid geopolitical tensions, there is great anticipation over whether PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and if yes, whether that meeting ends constructively. What are India's goals at the summit? Ambassador Rajiv Bhatia, Distinguished Fellow for Foreign Policy Studies, Gateway House and former High Commissioner of India to South Africa, joins the dots for us today