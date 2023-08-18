To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Can Ola Electric launch the 'world's most successful e-motorbike' yet?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
284 Listen ins
 

Ola Electric unveiled its most affordable ride yet, the electric scooter S1X, priced at Rs79,999. Ola also launched four premium electric motorcycle concepts, meant to launch within a year. Earlier this week, Ola Electric's competitor, Ather Energy, also launched the affordable category 450S e-scooter, priced at about Rs1.3 lakh. Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said, "The world hasn't seen a successful e-motorbike yet," and that he aims to change that. Soumen Mandal, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, joins us to break down if Ola actually can

