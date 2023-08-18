Can Ola Electric launch the 'world's most successful e-motorbike' yet?

Ola Electric unveiled its most affordable ride yet, the electric scooter S1X, priced at Rs79,999. Ola also launched four premium electric motorcycle concepts, meant to launch within a year. Earlier this week, Ola Electric's competitor, Ather Energy, also launched the affordable category 450S e-scooter, priced at about Rs1.3 lakh. Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said, "The world hasn't seen a successful e-motorbike yet," and that he aims to change that. Soumen Mandal, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, joins us to break down if Ola actually can