Can there even be a global AI non-proliferation treaty and what role can India play

In ToThePoint today, we invited Jaspreet Bindra, the former chief digital officer of Mahindra Group and currently an AI and ethics researcher at Cambridge University, to help us make sense of the growing unease around the dangers of AI and calls by government and industry leaders for global regulation of these technologies. Bindra draws parallels with nuclear energy to explain how AI is "dual use"; and can be harnessed for great good as well as evil. And are there ways in which India, which is not a leader in hardcore AI tech, plays a meaningful role in this global conversation?