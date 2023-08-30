To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Decoding the next phase of Reliance Industries

Decoding the next phase of Reliance Industries

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Nasrin Sultana, Samar Srivastava
230 Listen ins
 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the owner of Network 18, the publisher of Forbes India

At the Reliance Industries AGM, the Ambani family made a slew of announcements, including that Mukesh Ambani's children, Isha, Akash and Anant, would be appointed to the board of directors. JioAir Fibre will launch on September 19, and the company promised access to artificial intelligence to everyone, everywhere. Listen on to hear where Forbes India's Samar Srivastava and Nasrin Sultana, who join us on To The Point today, think the most exciting next phase of growth will come from

Climate

Inside our Climate issue: Why it's always a good time to talk about climate change

Aug 30, 2023
Apple

One thing today in tech — Apple sets date for next iPhone event, with big upgrades expected

Aug 30, 2023
Terry Gou

One thing today in tech â€” Foxconn's Terry Gou enters 2024 presidential race in Taiwan

Aug 29, 2023
Crypto

Why we're still in the '1960s of cryptocurrency'

Aug 29, 2023
Rishi Sunak

One thing today in tech â€” British PM Rishi Sunak and Infosys in focus ahead of G20 meet

Aug 28, 2023
Chess

Behind Indian chess's big moves

Aug 28, 2023
See More