Decoding the next phase of Reliance Industries

At the Reliance Industries AGM, the Ambani family made a slew of announcements, including that Mukesh Ambani's children, Isha, Akash and Anant, would be appointed to the board of directors. JioAir Fibre will launch on September 19, and the company promised access to artificial intelligence to everyone, everywhere. Listen on to hear where Forbes India's Samar Srivastava and Nasrin Sultana, who join us on To The Point today, think the most exciting next phase of growth will come from