The Asia Cup, now underway, will see India and Pakistan clash ahead of their big World Cup showdown on October 14. Forbes India's Kunal Purandare and Kathakali Chanda say that India needs to use the Asia Cup as a training ground for the World Cup, and iron out some of its most pressing issues: This includes figuring out the middle order batting, what's next for KL Rahul, whether Shreyas Iyer will return from injury in shape, and many more questions