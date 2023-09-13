Inside the big bets on Reliance Retail

Private equity firm KKR has invested Rs 2,069.5 crore (about $250 million) as additional capital into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, at a valuation of around $100 billion. The KKR deal makes Reliance Retail Ventures one of the top four Indian companies in terms of equity value in the country. This news comes on the heels of funding by the Qatar Investment Authority a couple of weeks ago. Where does this place Reliance Retail, and are they likely to IPO soon? Our in-house Reliance watcher, Samar Srivastava, unpacks what this means