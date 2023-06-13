Was there a CoWIN breach, and where do we stand on data privacy today?

Ameen Jauhar, lead, applied law and tech research at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy in New Delhi, unpacks where we are at so far in India when it comes to our data privacy laws. Our conversation in ToThePoint today was triggered by the news of an alleged breach of the government's CoWIN database that threw up sensitive personal information of people who had been vaccinated against Covid. Ameen also talks about a parallel debate on what to do about the so-called non-personal data on which also, the government is formulating a policy