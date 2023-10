News reports say that Elon Musk is introducing an annual subscription of $1 to new users of X.com, formerly Twitter, starting with New Zealand and the Philippines. This could be the start of something different altogether, we gather. Is this the end of Twitter, the social media and information platform as we know it? Forbes India's Ruchika Shah joins us with her take, and to answer the big question: Where does news, live information and public discourse go after Twitter?