India finishes Paralympics with historic tally: Meet the inspiring medallists

Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi - Mixed team compound open (Athletics) – Bronze

Born without arms, Sheetal Devi captured the world's imagination with her 'armless' dexterity with the bow.

Raised in Kashmir, her confidence as a child was apparent and taken special notice of at an army youth event. Coaches Abhilasha Chaudhary and Kuldeep Wadhwan took charge of her training and soon discovered that climbing trees without the use of her arms had given Sheetal Devi inordinate core strength. Prosthetics didn't work for her, but she was able to hold a bow with her legs and use her upper body to release the arrow.

Devi, along with her teammate Rakesh Kumar, won the Bronze medal at the mixed team compound open event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Kumar, also from Jammu & Kashmir, suffered a debilitating spinal cord injury in adulthood, which left him confined to a wheelchair. He was depressed and so afraid of being a burden on his parents that he even thought of taking his own life—eventually, he kept himself busy with a mobile recharge shop in Jammu.

Here, coach Kuldeep Wadhwan spotted him, noticing that his upper body looked rather fit, and asked if he would consider archery. Now, Kumar has just added a Paralympic bronze to his staggering collection of world championship medals, including an Asian Para Games gold and two Asian Para Games silvers.

