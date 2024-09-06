The inspiring, incredible stories behind India's Paralympic medallists

Avani Lekhara - Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 – Gold

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who was paralysed from the waist down in a terrible car accident when she was 11 years old, made history at the Paris Paralympics. She is the first Indian woman to win two gold Paralympic medals.

“The accident happened in February 2012, and my whole family was there. It was like a nightmare coming to life,” Lekhara told Forbes India. She was asleep in the backseat of the car, and when she woke up, she could no longer move her legs. “At age 10 or 11, it was really hard to understand.”

After re-learning how to sit in and navigate with a wheelchair, Lekhara says that her family encouraged her to think positively. “They said, look, you can’t use your legs, but there’s a lot you can still do,” she recounts, saying that this changed her perspective.

She first tried her hand at archery, but did not feel comfortable with it. Eventually, with help from a coach, she found that she did well with a rifle at a shooting range, and began competing with able-bodied athletes.

“There were no accessibility measures at the range then—my parents had a wheelchair ramp installed, for instance,” she says. “But now, with government support and better awareness, things have improved.”