Tupperware: The legacy of an airtight plastic food bowl

Korean women pack kimchi into Tupperware and other brand containers in a traditional communal process known as 'kimjang' at their home in the eastern port city of Donghae, South Korea.

Two factors led to the brand's proverbial fall. By the 1980s, the patents on Tupperware's products started to expire, making it possible for other companies to produce cheaper versions. By 2000, the share of US women in the labour force had doubled to 60 percent from 34 percent in the 1950s, causing women to step out to work, leaving fewer women interested in hosting parties and selling plastic containers.