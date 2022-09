Suzuki V-Strom SX review — Suzuki's fuss-free adventure tourer comes with zero drama

With Suzuki V-Strom SX, the Japanese automaker has nailed many aspects that make a nimble, non-dramatic adventure tourer—from a near-perfect engine/gearbox configuration to a comfortable seat-to-handle ratio. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we check out the vibe of Suzuki V-Strom SX