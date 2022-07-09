  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Dipika Pallikal: There's always pressure being a flagbearer of any sport in India

Dipika Pallikal: There's always pressure being a flagbearer of any sport in India

Dipika Pallikal is one of the best squash players in the world. She also happens to be an Indian ace in the field. Her resume boasts two gold medals at the recently concluded World Squash Doubles Championship, two silvers at Commonwealth Games, and being the first woman squash player to receive the much-coveted Arjuna Award. Her perseverance shines when she talks about the lessons she learned on the court and how she staged a smashing comeback after three-year-long hiatus. In this episode of Forbes India From the Field, meet Dipika Pallikal—world champion, a mother, and an entrepreneur
Published: Jul 9, 2022

More Videos

Mercedes Benz C-Class review SM

Mercedes Benz C-Class review—for those who want Mercedes Benz S-Class at a lot less

Jul 9, 2022
Jeep Meridian Forbes India Momentum SM

Jeep Meridian is an off-road madhouse with SUV comfort

Jun 27, 2022
Sandesh Jhingan From the Field SM

Playing for the national team was my ultimate goal: Sandesh Jhingan

Jun 27, 2022
Avani Lekhara Paralympics gold From the Field SM1

If you are not succeeding, you are learning: Paralympics gold winner Avani Lekhara

Jun 6, 2022
Audi e-tron sportback review Forbes India Momentum

Looking to stand out and go electrric? Audi e-Tron Sportback got you covered

Jun 6, 2022
Jos Buttler From the Field SM

If you want to grow, step out of your comfort zone: Jos Buttler on being the best—From the Field

May 30, 2022
More Videos