Dipika Pallikal: There's always pressure being a flagbearer of any sport in India

Dipika Pallikal is one of the best squash players in the world. She also happens to be an Indian ace in the field. Her resume boasts two gold medals at the recently concluded World Squash Doubles Championship, two silvers at Commonwealth Games, and being the first woman squash player to receive the much-coveted Arjuna Award. Her perseverance shines when she talks about the lessons she learned on the court and how she staged a smashing comeback after three-year-long hiatus. In this episode of Forbes India From the Field, meet Dipika Pallikal—world champion, a mother, and an entrepreneur