First Pakistani film at Cannes Director's Fortnight in 40 years: 'In Flames' crew speaks to Meenakshi Shedde

A mother-daughter story that tackles patriarchy with elements of horror, 'In Flames' becomes the first Pakistani film at the Cannes Director's Fortnight in four decades. Director Zarrar Kahn, producer Anam Abbas and lead actor Ramesha Nawal speak to film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde about the film's journey on the sidelines of the film festival