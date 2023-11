'First and last time': Sam Altman says will return to OpenAI

Sam Altman will return to OpenAI, the company he co-founded, and which helped make AI a household term with its ChatGPT bot. Altman posted news of his eventual return on X. A new interim board has been named at OpenAI, which will see the process through. Reports in the US say Altman and Microsoft will both likely have seats on the company's final reconstituted board once he returns