Storyboard18 Let's Talk: Masculinity in Indian advertising

Remember the iconic but sexist Axe ads before the Unilever-owned brand 'woke' up and changed its advertising? The portrayal of men and masculinity in advertising has been through significant shifts in the past two decades. From sole breadwinner to supportive husband to a working wife; from preachy papa to dost daddy; from the complete man to the progressive man, let's talk about masculinity in Indian advertising. A Storyboard18 and Momo Media collaboration
Published: Aug 23, 2022

