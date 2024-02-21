'The Fable' has made me correct myself: Manoj Bajpayee

Film critic and delegate for India and South Asia at Berlinale 2024, Meenakshi Shedde, caught up with Manoj Bajpayee after the Berlin Film Festival premiere of his new movie 'The Fable.' Directed by Raam Reddy, the film, also starring Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome, is gathering rave reviews. In this conversation, Bajpayee walks us through the process of completing the challenging film and how it feels to receive an overwhelming response from the audience