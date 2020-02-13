30 Under 30 2020
Predible Health: Using Tech to diagnose diseases

Predible Health uses AI to analyse radiology imaging, helping doctors identify diseases and abnormalities

By Monica Bathija
Published: Feb 13, 2020 03:10:11 PM IST
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 03:49:01 PM IST

predible health-2020Adarsh Raj (left), Abhijith Chunduru (centre), Suthirth Vaidya (right)
Image: Nishant Ratnakar

After completing their master’s from IIT-Madras, where they specialised in biomedical design, Suthirth Vaidya got a couple of job offers while Abhijith Chunduru had got admission to a PhD programme at University of California, Berkeley. But they chose to use the technology that had been part of their thesis—deep learning algorithms for neuro imaging and brain MRIs—to take the startup route.

Related stories

They incorporated Predible Health in 2016, with college-mate Adarsh Raj as co-founder. “India provides wide access to, and variety of, data and we thought there could be a lot of potential in building the technology for different diseases and conditions, and helping doctors read scans,” says Vaidya, CEO of Predible Health, which develops artificial intelligence-based solutions for analysis of radiology imaging.

They tied up with hospitals, first for liver scans and then lung scans. Predible Liver helps surgeons with precise planning for liver transplant and tumour resections, while Predible Lung helps in the interpretation of lung nodules from CT images. There will soon be a product to help faster detection of strokes.

“Predible Lung helps validate and pre-help in picking abnormalities. There’s a quality augmentation,” says Bharat Aggarwal, director, radiology services, Max Healthcare, with which Predible has a tie-up. Predible Lung is live in more than 20 sites across India, says Vaidya.

See the full Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2020 here

They have raised around $500,000 in funding and are in the process of getting global regulatory approvals to expand in the Europe and US markets. “They are anchoring themselves in India but being global in their approach,” says Milind Shah, venture partner, health care, Unitus Ventures, an investor.

(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

