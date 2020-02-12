30 Under 30 2020
  1. Home
  2. Lists
  3. 30 Under 30 2020

Abhay Rangan: Going the (vegan) milky way

"Rangan set up Goodmylk to make plant-based milk affordable in India. Apart from milk made of cashew and oats, it retails vegan yogurt, mayonnaise and butter made from vegetable oils"

Pankti Mehta Kadakia
By Pankti Mehta Kadakia, Forbes India Staff
Published: Feb 12, 2020 11:48:47 AM IST
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:29:38 PM IST
Full Bio

abhay ranganImage: Nishant Ratnakar for Forbes India

Abhay Rangan | 22
CEO, Goodmylk

A special mention on the 2019 Forbes India 30 Under 30 list, Abhay Rangan, who started as an animal rights activist at 16, founded Goodmylk with his mother to make plant milk affordable in India. He also made it to Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list last year.

Related stories

In the past year, Goodmylk raised its Seed 2 round worth ₹3 crore from investors, including Elisa Khong, Sandeep Singh, Ginni International Ltd and its first venture capitalist partner, VegInvest. This brings its total capital raise to ₹5.5 crore, allowing it to launch as a direct-to-consumer company, with retail presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai. “We have built a highly accomplished team of 17, and have created many exciting institutional partnerships,” Rangan says.

While many players make vegan milk, Goodmylk is one of the few that has ventured into more product lines. It retails milk made of cashew-oat, a creamy curd made of peanuts, vegan mayonnaise that is trans-fat and cholesterol free and butter based on vegetable oils.

At ₹120 for a litre, Goodmylk’s product is roughly double the price of regular milk tetrapacks, but it claims to have a shelf life of six months from the manufacturing date, if unopened. “We hope to bring the price closer to milk once we achieve economies of scale,” Rangan adds.

 Goodmylk’s earliest investment, worth $400,000, came from Texas-based vegan angel investor Stephen Sturdivant. “When I found out Goodmylk’s founder was an animal rights activist like myself, I knew he understood why we must do more to help stop the exploitation of animals,” says Sturdivant. “It’s time we invest in companies like Goodmylk, whose vision is to help build a kinder world.”

See the full Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2020 here

“Considering a large number of Indians are lactose intolerant, Goodmylk has potential,” says Ravi Wazir, founder and CEO of Phoenix Consulting, a consultancy for food, retail and hospitality startups. “While price could be a barrier, customers could soon be opened up to an entire range of vegan products. The hope is that the market will embrace it in large enough volumes to make money.”

food and hospitality

(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

krishna gupta 1441 pizzeria
Ruchika Shah
Krishna Gupta: Saying cheese, with 1441 Pizzeria
nikhil kumar setu
Salil Panchal
Nikhil Kumar: BHIM's star, now building fintech bridges
ajeesh achuthan s
Manu Balachandran
Ajeesh Achuthan: Making finance easy for startups
machine learning s
EDHEC Business School
How machine learning will reshape the future of investment management
aap
Sanitary Panels
Delhi Results: AAP heads for clean sweep again
personal data s
Personal data of all 6.5 million Israeli voters is exposed
donald trump fiscal
What's in president Trump's fiscal 2021 budget?
deepak punia s
Kunal Purandare
Deepak Punia: This fighter could earn India an Olympic gold
Nikhil Kumar: BHIM's star, now building fintech bridges
Krishna Gupta: Saying cheese, with 1441 Pizzeria