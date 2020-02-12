Yogi Group Leader Atinirmal G Pagarani outlines innovation driven expansion

The Yogi Group is a renowned conglomerate in the UAE, which was founded 52 years ago by Ghanshyam J Pagarani, the founder and CMD. The Yogi Group has diversified into several sectors over the years, spurring development in the UAE. As part of the 3rd generation, Atinirmal G. Pagarani’s astute leadership has played an integral role with regards to diversification and expansion along with a keen emphasis on innovation. His efforts have helped etch out a path to lead the Yogi Group towards new heights in the years to come. Atinirmal heads Yogi GRC in both India and the UAE. GRC (Glass Reinforced Concrete) is an innovative composite material which has a plethora of applications within the realm of construction and fabrication. It blends the strength of concrete with the versatility of glass fibers. He recognized the potential in GRC and has revamped beautified prestigious landmarks like the Taj Hotel, Goa High Court, Ibn Batuta Hotel, Kempinski Emerald Palace, and others with GRC Claddings. Yogi GRC has worked on numerous prestigious projects with various industry leaders like Reliance, Lodha Group, L&T, and Raheja, amongst several others. Atinirmal’s entrepreneurial foresight lead him to develop and expand Yogi Fixes, a division of the Yogi Group that focuses on real-estate related services such as property maintenance, repairs, and renovation. He helped create a reliable and trustworthy brand in an otherwise unorganized sector. Yogi Fixes enables customers to access home maintenance services executed with the utmost professionalism. He helped bridge a need gap with Yogi Fixes, a division which is growing rapidly due to massive demand coupled with impeccable service. Owing to his experience in the realm of real estate and a keen understanding of UAE and its people, Atinirmal decided to focus on Yogi Backyard Farming in UAE. In an effort to help turn Dubai into a green haven, Yogi Backyard farming helps its customers reap the benefits of homegrown vegetables, fruits, and herbs. From backyard farming and hydroponics to microgreens and container gardening, customers can enjoy the health benefits of consuming fresh organic produce within the comfort of their homes. His leadership helped create a unique niche that is quickly gaining traction on multiple levels. Despite spending his childhood in the UAE, Atinirmal’s roots remain in India. He envisioned Vesimi as a platform within the fashion industry, where talented Indian designers could display their work. It was a matter of pride to support and encourage brilliant Indian designers and showcase their work in both India and the UAE. Vesimi has joined hands with renowned designers like Elan, Masaba, Ridhi Mehra, Anushree Reddy, Shivan & Narresh, Kunal Anil Tanna, Mayyur Girotra, and Arpita Mehta amongst several others. Atinirmal realized his dream through Vesimi, which covers a wide range of categories, including bridal wear, trendy everyday wear, accessories, and menswear. Numerous celebrities in both countries have placed their faith in Vesimi, a brand that transcends boundaries both physically and metaphorically. Atinirmal’s contribution to expanding the Yogi Group is invaluable. He continues to work tirelessly with a single-minded focus. Creativity and innovation remain the cornerstones of his strategy. His entrepreneurial zeal is matched only by his boundless imagination and drive to move forward.