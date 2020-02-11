30 Under 30 2020
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Brand Connect

Hypertension: A Common Disease Among Indians and Diabetics

As an Indian or if you have diabetes, you may be at higher risk of having hypertension says Dr Prashant Advani

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Feb 11, 2020 10:28:05 AM IST
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:12:56 PM IST

prashant - 900x600

People with diabetes are reportedly about twice as likely to have high blood pressure than the non-diabetics. At an average every two of the three diabetics will have hypertension too. In diabetes, an over supply of sugar and insulin in the body causes inflammation, which then damages and stiffens your artery lining, allowing plaque to build up. This process eventually increases your risk of hypertension, heart attacks and strokes. It is widely believed that someone who has high body fat content, is obese, eats high-sodium diet or follows a sedentary lifestyle is vulnerable to both these conditions. Diabetes along with hypertension can be lethal as they heighten the risk of further complications including heart attack or a stroke, kidney diseases and visual impairment.

People with diabetes must make conscious efforts to keep their blood pressure levels in control. Making small changes to your lifestyle goes long way in maintaining your blood pressure and taking control of your life and health. Prevention is the only cure for these complications. It is important to take regular diabetes test and blood pressure check, and adopt a healthy and stress-free lifestyle complete with balanced diet, exercise, yoga and meditation.

Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD 

High blood pressure the 'Silent Killer' can quietly damage your body for years before symptoms develop. If it is not controlled in time you may wind up with a disability, a poor quality of life or even a fatal heart attack. Roughly half the people with untreated hypertension die of heart disease related to poor blood flow and another third die of stroke. Knowing more about high blood pressure can help you prevent its ill-effects in you or your loved ones. The better way to start learning is by bursting the myths associated with high blood pressure.

Several misconceptions cast a shadow over the truth about the identification, prevention, treatment and management of hypertension. It is very important that these myths be bursted to make people aware that blood pressure is a big deal that can be fatal if not controlled, and also that it is preventable and manageable. Learning about high blood pressure and how it can harm your health is the first step in controlling this condition so you can remain healthy for years to come.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

machine learning s
EDHEC Business School
How machine learning will reshape the future of investment management
aap
Sanitary Panels
Delhi Results: AAP heads for clean sweep again
personal data s
Personal data of all 6.5 million Israeli voters is exposed
donald trump fiscal
What's in president Trump's fiscal 2021 budget?
deepak punia s
Kunal Purandare
Deepak Punia: This fighter could earn India an Olympic gold
akshay chaturvedi s
Sayan Chakraborty
Akshay Chaturvedi: Building careers
ajay thandi, arman sood and ashwajeet singh
Sayan Chakraborty
Sleepy Owl Coffee: Brewing big business
varun khona headout
Namrata Sahoo
Booking a last-minute trip? Varun Khona has you covered
Booking a last-minute trip? Varun Khona has you covered
Sleepy Owl Coffee: Brewing big business