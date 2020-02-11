Tamanna Mordani and Karan Badkar–The Envisioners

In 2017, two young music aficionados, Tamanna Mordani and Karan Badkar came together with shared experiences to form an amalgam of music, experience, entertainment called Envision—built on the foundation of grit and determination; Envision is a bold, young, passionate, dynamic, and an ambitious enterprise.Tamanna Mordani hails from the city of Shillong and has completed her school education from The Assam Valley School and later moved to Mumbai to study Mass Media from St. Xaviers. With entrepreneurial traits coming naturally to Tamanna, she had always been excited about owning a business. However, the path wasn’t a bed of roses for her. Having been a state-level topper during her formative years of education; self-motivation, the ability to lead boldly, be able to have a vision and direction for the future, and being a calculative decision maker worked in her favour, Tamanna is bold and fierce. On the other hand, Karan Badkar—who has been born and brought-up in Mumbai itself, can be identified as a go-getter with a positive approach and attitude towards whatever work he takes on. The man with a practical approach towards finding solutions and carving out innovative and offbeat real-time business solutions, Karan joined the entertainment industry and worked with several note-worthy companies as an integral part of the learning curve. Karan’s journey has been one filled with sheer hard work and purely hustling in nature. As a result, Karan is identified in the international dance and music market with great repute and credibility amongst topmost international artists and their managers in today’s time. Sharing great camaraderie and strong inter-personal relations with intellectual property and prominent music festival owners as well, Karan has a lot to his credit.Tamanna and Karan stepped into the music industry at the age of 21 and 18, respectively while they worked at various organisations and did not have a specific future carved out for themselves. Just like for any new entrepreneurial venture, the journey of ‘Envision’ began with a major financial hiatus, tumultuous times and uninvited roadblocks. However, determined to dream and transform each hurdle into an opportunity they brought their dream to life and since then there has been no looking back. It is indeed true when you experience triggers and stressors as a roadblock, they reveal to you, your truest ability to shine. At the age of 25, Tamanna and Karan created Envision to tap into the burgeoning entertainment and music industry and make a niche for themselves by building a company that brings to millennial consumers – unique international music, event concepts, artists, conceptualized brand centric and brand led events. Today at 27, they are proud of their efforts and are sharing the fruits of their hard work with the world in the form of good music and events.Envision was born to serve to the latest generation of music lovers and connoisseurs. Today, Envision is proud to be working with some of the leading brands in the Alco-Bev industry alongside other consumer experience driven brands. Envision has worked with some of the finest global artists and DJ’s like Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Timmy Trumpet, and NERVO to name a few. Tamanna sharing her life experiences and about her venture said, “Entrepreneurship is empowering; dealing with real time situations, risks and rewards; being able to absorb opportunities and create jobs—it’s an experience which I wouldn’t trade for a desk job, Envision has just begun and there is no stopping now.” “Envision started off with a just a thought, a dream. In monetary terms, an initial ‘investment’ of 100$ earned from deals made while working from the dining table at home, to now being able to clock a turnover of 750K $, it truly has been quite the joyride”, says Karan Badkar. With team building of limited yet efficient members and on-time delivery being the USP of Envision, it has—managed over a 100 shows and artists—achieved a multi-fold growth in the last 3 years. With rising top-line, geographical expansion, and collaborations with partners across the globe, the venture has been profitable from the very first year on and they have risen over 200%. This is a result of consistently building the brand image and adding a commendable number of shows over the period of 3 years. Tamanna and Karan’s quest to build one-stop solution for music and entertainment industry doesn’t end here, it is just the start for what they have ‘Envisioned’.