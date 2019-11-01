Teleport—Air Asia's logistics arm collaborates with Zeal Global: Nipun Anand

(L-R) : Director of Zeal Global Services Private Limited Panna Lal Anand; Director of Teleport in India Nipun Anand; Teleport CEO Pete Chareonwongsak; Country Head for Teleport in India Vishal Sharma; and Director of Teleport in India Queenie Sun.
India being strategically located at the center of the trans-Indian Ocean routes that connect European and Asean markets, it is witnessing immense growth in the logistics space and is positioned as a potential market for global leaders to invest in the world’s fastest growing e-commerce market.
Teleport, the digital cargo and logistics platform of AirAsia, and Zeal Global Services Pvt Ltd
have come together to forge an association to establish a local subsidiary in India.
The collaboration will help facilitate and strengthen market accessibility for retail, e-commerce and international freight companies looking to connect India to consumers in Asean and beyond. In addition, this partnership will also help support the cargo growth of AirAsia India as the airline pursues international expansion later this year.
This will further offer an opportunity to Teleport customers to enjoy access to direct flights from eight of India’s 10 busiest airports into AirAsia’s network of more than 150 destinations and 10,000 weekly flights across Asia Pacific, as well as 164 markets in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia via its interline partners.
Founded in 2018 and formerly known as RedCargo Logistics, Teleport is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AirAsia Group Berhad, building out the cargo and logistics ambitions for AirAsia. Teleport is on a mission to enable everyone - from single merchants to the largest companies to move goods, and e-commerce anywhere in Southeast Asia and beyond. It should simply work, like magic. For more information, please visit teleport.asia
. Teleport's extensive 162-city network spanning Asia, and Zeal's in-depth understanding of local market knowledge will help achieve great heights for India market.
On the
partnership, Pete Chareonwongsak, Teleport CEO
highlights that Teleport is on an accelerated growth path enabled by technology and we are excited to partner with Zeal Global Services, a GSA leader that’s led by a hungry management team with a wealth of local market knowledge. Together with its wide network covering half of Asia's top 162 cities, the company is confident and ready to serve both individuals and organisations in India to enable them to transport anything they want quickly and seamlessly across the region.
Being a seasoned professional with a rich experience of more than a decade, he has successfully delivered a post-merger turnaround for Philippines-AirAsia (PAA) in Manila. While at his previous stint he headed the Business Development (Corporate Development) for AirAsia Group, based out their regional offices in Jakarta, Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He also has a rich experience sitting on 5 boards as both executive and non-executive capacity. His leanings are scaling organisations, growth businesses, turnarounds, joint ventures, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, valuation or financial modelling, op-ed journalism.
While on the other hand, Nipun Anand who is now heading India operations of Teleport has used his inherited business acumen, as well as the marketing and management insights gained during his study at the University of Bradford to achieve exponential growth in Air Cargo and other business verticals. Internationally recognised for his sharp understanding of business environments, Nipun was conferred with the prestigious 'Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Awards 2018' during the Global Convention of NRIs.
The time of Nipun's entry and ascendance in the GSSA cargo sector is opportune. The world seeks to ship to India, one of the largest markets worldwide. Considering India's rising purchasing power and robust economic growth, Zeal can expect to capitalise further on the demand from global airlines to grab passenger traffic originating from India.
Speaking on the partnership, Nipun Anand, director, Zeal Global said, “We are delighted to associate with Teleport, the cargo and logistics platform for the AirAsia Group, which embraces technology as it aims at faster, more seamless movement of goods. This partnership will certainly enable us to provide enhanced service competency to our clients. The excellent network of AirAsia, backed by Teleport’s strong digital platform, will enable us to do deeper market penetration in this region."
Zeal Global has today emerged as a provider of extensive services, including sales, marketing, and distribution, to its partnered airlines, Today, it represents Air Asia, MIAT Mongolian, Copa Air, Arik Air, Asky Air, and Rossiya Airlines, with which it partnered with in July this year.
Disclaimer: The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.