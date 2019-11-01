  1. Home
America's richest: Those who dropped off the Forbes 400 list in 2019

The entry point remains at $2.1 billion this year, but 22 billionaires dropped off the ranks, 29 percent more than 2018—and an additional five are now deceased

By Will Yakowicz , Jennifer Wang
Published: Nov 1, 2019 09:49:38 AM IST
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 11:23:47 AM IST

g_122975_leslie_alexander_280x210.jpgFormer bond trader Leslie Alexander
Image: Eza Shaw / Getty Images

You’re off The Forbes 400 this year if you have less than $2.1 billion to your name. That minimum net worth for inclusion hasn’t changed since last year, but 22 billionaires dropped out of the ranks, 29 percent  more than in 2018. An additional five died. Some got burnt in the markets. And others just gave a pile away. Two notables:
Former bond trader Leslie Alexander sold the NBA’s Houston Rockets to fellow billionaire Tilman Fertitta in 2017. He then donated $400 million of the proceeds to his eponymous foundation, which focuses primarily on animal welfare.

Shares of Nick Caporella’s National Beverage, which makes LaCroix seltzer, sank by 65 percent due to increased competition. Erratic pronouncements from Caporella and a dispute over LaCroix’s ingredients didn’t help matters.

g_122977_deceased_richest_american_280x210.jpg

g_122983_drop_off_forbes_richlist_280x210.jpg
g_122981_near_miss_280x210.jpg



(This story appears in the 08 November, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

