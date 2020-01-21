TopStarTour, your destination management company in Uzbekistan

Central Asia is homely and at the same time stranger. TopStarTour
Company will be happy to be your guide in charming and enchanting Uzbekistan. The country which is located between the major rivers Amu Darya and Syr Darya has been one of the cradles of world civilization since ancient times. Back in the day it was the central link on the Great Silk Road, a place of contact and active trade, economic and spiritual cooperation between the East and the West.
Uzbekistan is not only the Pearl of the East with colorful sights and amazing oriental cuisine however a leading Central Asian region in the field of business tourism. Uzbekistan is the birthplace of Tamerlan, who was famous not only for his outstanding abilities of warrior and commander, but also for being a great diplomat. His cultural heritage is carefully preserved by the people, and the spirit of wisdom and respect for knowledge is preserved forever in the walls of cities.
What can TopStarTour
offer to the clients?
- meeting, congress, conference, symposium, team building activities
- destination selection for your event - welcoming and farewell ceremonies
- planning and budgeting of your event - airport and transport coordination
- accommodation management - hotel, venue and activities booking and contracting
- simultaneous interpretation services
- provision of equipment for simultaneous interpretation services
- sound, video, lighting systems
- food and beverage
- tours management
- logistic services
In the price/quality ratio TopStarTour Company strives to focus on the second component i.e. quality, as client-oriented approach is one of the basic principles of our work. This is always a mutually beneficial cooperation as there is always something new and interesting for clients, and for partners - training sessions and workshops, which introduce new products, its specifics and differences. TopStarTour operates in the way to control the quality of services provided at each stage, and also stays in contact with the client after your event is done.
Uzbekistan is the heart of the Central Asian region with a huge potential for various workshops and business meetings. Great number of hotels such as Hilton, Hyatt Regency, Radisson Blu, Wyndham and others are ready to offer a wide range of services and are equipped with everything required for holding MICE events at a high level. TopStarTour has all resources for corporate events that will remain in the memory of your participants for a long time. In connection with the investment policy of the leadership of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a lot of congresses, forums and conferences of various levels and formats are held in Tashkent and other regions. TopStarTour will make sure that all your events during the trip are conducted at the highest level. TopStar support’s you to select the destination for your event, develop a travel program, provide you with the required equipment, provide a team of high-quality interpreters, and estimate the cost of travel. The staff has extensive experience in travel management: who take’s care of visa processing, booking of railway and air tickets, hotel accommodation, transfers and meals, as well as many other organizational aspects.
TopStarTour arrange the most unusual MICE events in the Central Asian region to solve business issues and make wonderful team building events and also provide distinctive and memorable travel that brings ultimate experience and outstanding results.
Do not hesitate to contact TopStarTour
and discover new growing MICE destinations for your corporate events.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is Involved in the creation of this content.