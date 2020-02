The Forbes US 30 Under 30 list for 2020

NFL star Bobby Wagner

(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India.

A wake-up call to cynics who think they have seen it all. The young, creative and bold minds on this year’s 30 Under 30 list are proof positive that the future will be new, exciting and profoundly different. These entrepreneurs are teaching viruses to fight cancer, developing technology to help astronauts breathe on Mars and creating strings of hit songs that fuel our daily playlists. And that’s just a few. Harnessing our expert community, our robust reporting, our vigorous vetting and the wisdom of the world’s top investors and entrepreneurs, we evaluated more than 15,000 nominees. The final product: 600 revolutionaries in 20 industries changing the course—and the face—of business and society.Editors: Steven Bertoni and Alexandra WilsonAssistant editors: Marley Coyne and Alexandra Sternlicht