30 Under 30 2020
  1. Home
  2. Global Game
  3. Cross Border

The Forbes US 30 Under 30 list for 2020

The young, creative and bold minds on this year's 30 Under 30 list for Forbes are proof positive that the future will be new, exciting and profoundly different

By Forbes,
Published: Feb 17, 2020 05:23:22 PM IST

bobby_wargnerNFL star Bobby Wagner
Photographer: Jamel Toppin Style Director: Jennifer Lee
Photo Assistants: Mark Grgurich, Zoran Jelenic; Style Assistants: Samantha Kidd, Charlotte Ghigliazza; Hair And Makeup: Suzana Hallili Using Temptu & Mario Badescu

A wake-up call to cynics who think they have seen it all. The young, creative and bold minds on this year’s 30 Under 30 list are proof positive that the future will be new, exciting and profoundly different. These entrepreneurs are teaching viruses to fight cancer, developing technology to help astronauts breathe on Mars and creating strings of hit songs that fuel our daily playlists. And that’s just a few. Harnessing our expert community, our robust reporting, our vigorous vetting and the wisdom of the world’s top investors and entrepreneurs, we evaluated more than 15,000 nominees. The final product: 600 revolutionaries in 20 industries changing the course—and the face—of business and society.

Click here for the 30 Under 30 list

Editors: Steven Bertoni and Alexandra Wilson
Assistant editors: Marley Coyne and Alexandra Sternlicht 

(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

img_0167
Sanitary Panels
Comic: Law > Lathi
boobby wargner nfl
Forbes,
The Forbes US 30 Under 30 list for 2020
sm_japan economy_gettyimages-1196649998
Japan's Economy, Already Wobbly, Faces Big Coronavirus Blow
sm_japan economy_gettyimages-1196649998
Japan's Economy, Already Wobbly, Faces Big Coronavirus Blow
diy electric bike
Pranit Sarda
Why YouTube still rules the edtech roost
job security
IIM Calcutta
What does the new age employee want?
mark zuckerberg
Facebook, Google, Apple heads visit Europe, nervous about new AI rules
donald trump
Forbes India
Kem Cho Trump: Know about Ahmedabad's new Motera Stadium
Comic: Law > Lathi