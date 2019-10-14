Hypertension in Indians

Hypertension is the most important risk factor for the chronic disease burden across the world. Global Burden of Diseases study in 2017 reported high systolic BP as the leading risk factor across the globe that accounted for 10.2 million deaths. Indians are more prone to hypertension and heart disorders, and are affected at a younger age than the Europeans.As per the Fourth National Family Health Survey, in India 13.8 percent of men in the age group of 15 to 49 years and 8.8 percent of women aged between 15 to 54 years, suffer from hypertension. The fourth District Level Household Survey reports an overall prevalence 25.3 percent for hypertension in India that translates to around 207 million individuals. There have been global estimates of approximately 1.63 million deaths in India in year 2016 which is almost 108% higher than the figure of 0.78 million in the year 1990.

Age: Advancing age is a predominant risk factor for hypertension. Age-related physiological changes such as stiffening of the aorta and arteries walls contributes to the high prevalence of hypertension in older age groups.

Advancing age is a predominant risk factor for hypertension. Age-related physiological changes such as stiffening of the aorta and arteries walls contributes to the high prevalence of hypertension in older age groups. Salt intake: Traditional Indian food is high in salt. As per a study, in India there is an average per capita salt consumption of 13.8 grams per day. A high salt consumption of more than 5 grams per day contributes to high BP and increased risk of heart disease and stroke. The World Health Organization recommends salt reduction to less than 5 grams per day as one of the most feasible and cost effective approaches for the prevention non-communicable diseases like hypertension.

Traditional Indian food is high in salt. As per a study, in India there is an average per capita salt consumption of 13.8 grams per day. A high salt consumption of more than 5 grams per day contributes to high BP and increased risk of heart disease and stroke. The World Health Organization recommends salt reduction to less than 5 grams per day as one of the most feasible and cost effective approaches for the prevention non-communicable diseases like hypertension. Obesity and overweight: Overweight and obesity remain major contributors of the burden of hypertension and account for approximately 26-28 per cent of hypertension cases. According to a World Health Organization report, the prevalence rates of obesity among males and females in India are 1.7 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively. Studies on Indian subjects suggest that being overweight almost doubles the risk of being hypertensive and being obese increases this risk by three fold in comparison to underweight or normal weight individuals. Central or abdominal obesity and high waist:hip ratio which is a common observation in India, is positively associated with high prevalence of hypertension.

Overweight and obesity remain major contributors of the burden of hypertension and account for approximately 26-28 per cent of hypertension cases. According to a World Health Organization report, the prevalence rates of obesity among males and females in India are 1.7 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively. Studies on Indian subjects suggest that being overweight almost doubles the risk of being hypertensive and being obese increases this risk by three fold in comparison to underweight or normal weight individuals. Central or abdominal obesity and high waist:hip ratio which is a common observation in India, is positively associated with high prevalence of hypertension. Poor dietary habits: There remains a low consumption of fruits and vegetables in the diet while with the western influence the junk food and soft drinks have gained popularity.

There remains a low consumption of fruits and vegetables in the diet while with the western influence the junk food and soft drinks have gained popularity. History of diabetes: According to the national data, 5-10 percent of Indian population has diabetes. A significantly higher prevalence of hypertension has been demonstrated in individuals who have a history of diabetes.

According to the national data, 5-10 percent of Indian population has diabetes. A significantly higher prevalence of hypertension has been demonstrated in individuals who have a history of diabetes. Alcohol consumption and Tobacco use: An approximately 25-30 per cent of Indian population either chews or smokes tobacco. Studies have demonstrated that the risk of hypertension increases with increased tobacco use as well as alcohol intake.

An approximately 25-30 per cent of Indian population either chews or smokes tobacco. Studies have demonstrated that the risk of hypertension increases with increased tobacco use as well as alcohol intake. Stress: The incidence of hypertension is also related to periods of stress or permanent stress at work or at home.

The incidence of hypertension is also related to periods of stress or permanent stress at work or at home. Dyslipidemia: High cholesterol and dyslipidemia is one of the major factor associated with high prevalence of hypertension among Indians. With almost 20-30 per cent of Indians having high cholesterol there is a high risk of developing hypertension.

High cholesterol and dyslipidemia is one of the major factor associated with high prevalence of hypertension among Indians. With almost 20-30 per cent of Indians having high cholesterol there is a high risk of developing hypertension. Lifestyle changes: Rapid urbanization and mechanization along with a sedentary lifestyle serve together as a web of risk factors for development of non communicable diseases like hypertension. Youngsters tend to spend most of the time on smartphones with limited physical activity contributes to increasing prevalence of hypertension.

By loosing extra body weight to maintain a healthy weight. Even small reduction in excess body weight helps to significantly reduce the risk of hypertension incidence.

By consuming a healthy diet with inclusion of lots of fruits and vegetables

By limiting salt and fat intake

Being physically active with regular exercise helps lower blood pressure by assisting in weight loss and keeps your heart and blood vessels in healthy. Activities including walking, jogging, biking, or swimming for 30 to 45 minutes per day can help lower blood pressure.

Stress management

Quit smoking

Early screening for hypertension preferably from the age of 18-19 years

The rapid economic growth of India has been accompanied by demographic, lifestyle and cultural changes which in turn has significantly impacted the health status of Indians. The major determinants of prevalence of hypertension in Indian population include:In conclusion, hypertension due to a poor detection, awareness and control has become a major public health concern in India. There is a substantial need for the improvement of detection and management of hypertension in order to prevent chronic diseases and associated mortalities. So, it is important that we all be careful of our health with special regards to diet and lifestyle.Reportedly, people with diabetes are about twice as likely to have high blood pressure than the non-diabetics. At an average every two of the three diabetics will have hypertension too. In diabetes, an over supply of sugar and insulin in the body causes inflammation, which then damages and stiffens your artery lining, allowing plaque to build up. This process eventually increases your risk of hypertension, heart attacks and strokes. It is widely believed that someone who has high body fat content, is obese, eats high-sodium diet or follows a sedentary lifestyle is vulnerable to both these conditions.People with diabetes must make conscious efforts to keep their blood pressure levels in control. Making small changes to your lifestyle goes long way in maintaining your blood pressure and taking control of your life and health. Prevention is the only cure for these complications. It is important to take regular diabetes test and blood pressure check, and adopt a healthy and stress-free lifestyle complete with balanced diet, exercise, yoga and meditation.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.



