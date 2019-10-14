Building better education facilities for brighter tomorrow

Being a gold medalist MBA from NMIMS University, Mumbai, and an award-winning student from the Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration in Kolkata, Chandan Aggarwal always envisioned education in India to be a trigger that would ensure a bright future for the country. With the unshakable belief that every student in India should have access to the best quality education in the world, he set out to revolutionize Indian education and bring it on par with global standards.

Despite his young age, Chandan Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, G.D. Goenka Public School- Kanpur & Bareilly, made it his mission to contribute to the field of knowledge and learning. He set up the G.D. Goenka Public School in Kanpur, La Petite Montessori in Kanpur and the G.D. Goenka Public School in Bareilly under the aegis of the famous G.D. Goenka Trust from Delhi. With the international exposure that he has garnered through his extensive travel, he incorporated some of the best practices from across the world into his schools in India. Modelling them on international standards, with the best pedagogy and world class facilities, he introduced several new age features in the school such as digital smart classrooms, sports and extracurricular rooms, fully air-conditioned facilities, world class cafeteria, hi-tech security, an international standard library, among many other award-winning features.

Within just a few years of their inception, these fountains of learning were recognised for the world class education he facilitated for hundreds of children in Bareilly and the neighboring locations. Within a few years of inception, the school also won accolades and awards that are nationally recognised. It received the prestigious Top 10 School Award by Education World in 2015, besides being recognised as one of the leading schools in the State. The self-less efforts that he put in did not go unnoticed. He was rewarded with the prestigious ‘Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016’ and also the honor of the ‘Top North Indian Educationalist’ by the Times of India and the Hindustan Times. He has also been conferred Knighthood by the Supreme Council of KOPH (Knights of Peace and Humanities). The famous G.D. Goenka Trust continues to believe in Chandan Aggarwal and is proud of the high standards of excellence, innovation and leadership he has brought to the venture. He himself experiences great satisfaction when he looks back on the profound enhancement he has brought to education. But never resting on his laurels, he continues to envision further evolution in the sector and looks forward to taking his mission further. This innovative approach to teaching became a living testament to his vision to transform the educational landscape of the country and his indomitable role in the constructive youth revolution of the country. By setting the bar high in terms of the quality and standards of education offered by the institutions that he incorporated, his contribution to the educational sector has been invaluable. The famous G.D. Goenka Trust continues to believe in Chandan Aggarwal and is proud of the high standards of excellence, innovation and leadership he has brought to the venture. He himself experiences great satisfaction when he looks back on the profound enhancement he has brought to education.