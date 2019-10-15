  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

A look at Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee's CV

The Mumbai-born economist is the son of professor parents, and has worked key positions at Harvard, Princeton universities

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:55:00 AM IST
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:04:18 PM IST

g_122283_abhijitbanerjee(1)_280x210.jpg

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Comic: The most valuable Diwali gift this year is...
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The most valuable Diwali gift this year is...
The changing face of horse riding: Women in the saddle
Kathakali Chanda
The changing face of horse riding: Women in the saddle
DHFL seeks two-way carve-out of its wholesale lending business
Pooja Sarkar
DHFL seeks two-way carve-out of its wholesale lending business
Can IP-Led innovation help India hurdle the middle-income trap?
ISBInsight
Can IP-Led innovation help India hurdle the middle-income trap?
Now, big meat companies are making plant-based versions
Now, big meat companies are making plant-based versions
Inside a brazen scheme to woo China: Gifts, golf and a $4,254 wine
Inside a brazen scheme to woo China: Gifts, golf and a $4,254 wine
The internet of indulgence
Pankti Mehta Kadakia
The internet of indulgence
A look at Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee's CV
Forbes India
A look at Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee's CV
Lifestyle: the cause and the most effective treatment for hypertension
The internet of indulgence