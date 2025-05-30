New York Times joins forces with Amazon in major AI content licensing deal

The New York Times has agreed a deal for Amazon to use its content to train artificial intelligence models, the leading US newspaper announced Thursday in its first generative AI licensing deal.

Several media groups have already struck similar deals with major tech companies, but The New York Times had previously refused to allow its content to be used in the artificial intelligence race.

The newspaper is suing Amazon rival OpenAI, which it accuses of copyright infringement—using its content to train the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT without permission.

Amazon is adding the technology to its Alexa voice assistant, and the deal opens the door for New York Times content to be used by Alexa and its connected devices.

Financial terms were not disclosed.