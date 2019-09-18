  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

How to get tickets to U2's first concert in India

The legendary band will perform in Mumbai on December 15. Here are details on the show and how to get your hands on tickets

By Namrata Sahoo
Published: Sep 18, 2019 04:04:05 PM IST
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:11:49 PM IST

g_121285_bg_u2-photocredit-rossstewart_280x210.jpg
U2 band members
Image: Ross Stewart

Mumbaikars can look forward to ending 2019 on a high; the hugely popular Irish rock band U2 announced on Wednesday that they will perform in the Mumbai for the first time in December.

The legendary band, which has hits such as With or Without You, Beautiful Day and Sweetest Thing, will play at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on December 15, as part of its Joshua Tree Tour. The tour is a celebration of the band’s 1987 album with the same name. All four members of the band will be in Mumbai, including its superstar frontman, Bono. The band was formed in 1976, and has won multiple Grammys.

“Mumbai will be the perfect city to end the JT 2019 tour,” says drummer Larry Mullen.

“We are looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai,” adds Adam Clayton, the band’s bassist. “India is famous for its rich culture of art, music, movies, theatre, literature, food and so much more. There is a lot of excitement in the U2 camp.”

The concert, which is produced by Live Nation Global Touring, will be brought to India by BookMyShow. The Joshus Tree Tour will begin on November 8 in Auckland, New Zealand.

g_121289_bg_u2-thejoshuatreetour-vancouver-photocredit-dannynorth_280x210.jpgA still from the band's 'The Joshua Tree Tour' in Vancouver.
Image: Danny North

Registrations for the Mumbai concert have begun on BookMyShow, and will conclude on September 23. U2.com subscribers can opt for presale on the band’s website, which will end on September 25. General tickets will begin at Rs 3,000, and could go up to Rs 14,000; these will go on sale from October 1, on BookMyShow and on LiveNation.com.

As U2’s The Edge says, “Hope you’re ready for us”.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Why this former JP Morgan exec is chasing old money
Ashlea Ebeling
Why this former JP Morgan exec is chasing old money
Home a loan: Taking stock of 'Housing for All'
Monica Bathija
Home a loan: Taking stock of 'Housing for All'
How to get tickets to U2's first concert in India
Namrata Sahoo
How to get tickets to U2's first concert in India
Putting AI at work
Rotman
Putting AI at work
How to beat Bharat's blues
Divya J Shekhar
How to beat Bharat's blues
Good news: Fewer children are dying, across the world
Good news: Fewer children are dying, across the world
David Stickler: The 'Steve Jobs of steel'
Jonathan Ponciano
David Stickler: The 'Steve Jobs of steel'
Could bringing your "whole self" to work curb unethical behavior?
Kellogg School of Management
Could bringing your "whole self" to work curb unethical behavior?
Putting AI at work
Podcast: In conversation with Virat Kohli, the sharp businessman