Future of Gig Economy—Need for skilling, bridging the gender divide: Nalini Gulati

Illustration: Sameer Pawar
Over the years, only about 15 percent of the non-farm employment in India has been considered as ‘formal’. The remaining workers—in both unorganised and organised sectors— are those without regular jobs or employer-provided social security benefits. These include everyone from a carpenter offering on-demand services in the locality, to a freelance web designer taking up short-term work with a few different firms.
About a decade ago, technological advancements and evolving business models led to the emergence of aggregators and digital platforms. A driver working with a small cab service could now connect with more customers via apps such as Ola. Ride-hailing on the streets was replaced with clicks on smartphones, and haggling over prices and small-change with discounts and digital payments. The drivers made their own hours, and going off-duty simply meant switching off the work phone.
This radically changed the concept of fixed work shifts, and in some ways, reduced control exerted by the ‘boss’. On the downside, a period of illness or vacation meant zero earnings. The aggregators did assure end-users of quality standards, but maintained that the service providers are their partners and not employees in the traditional sense. The trend picked up rapidly—onboarding beauticians and food-delivery persons—and transformed the way urban Indians went about their day-to-day lives.
According to the latest Economic Survey (2020-21), India has emerged as one of the largest countries for flexi-staffing in the world. Globally, the International Labour Organization has reported a fivefold increase in the number of digital labour platforms over the past 10 years. At 8 percent, the concentration of these platforms in India is surpassed only by the US (29 percent).
Certain segments of the Indian gig economy have been further boosted by Covid-19-related lockdowns and social distancing measures. Besides, reducing core staff and associated overheads, and engaging task-specific consultants, are cost-cutting measures that firms are increasingly adopting in these times of unprecedented economic distress. The gig economy indeed has the advantage of flexibility for both employers and workers, and perhaps also of better matching work requirement with personnel skills. However, the vulnerability of gig workers in the absence of assured work or social and legal protection, has been underscored during the Covid-19 shock.
A new study by the Boston Consulting Group and Dell Foundation estimates that the gig economy has the potential to service up to 90 million jobs in India’s non-farm sector, transact over $250 billion in volume of work, and contribute an incremental 1.25 percent to the country’s gross domestic product over the long term. In a situation of economic recession and high uncertainty, this is a glimmer of hope.
Given the low female labour force participation in India, the general expectation is that the gig economy will enable more women to work flexibly, while balancing domestic responsibilities
Image: Money Sharma / AFP
Yet, a sobering reality is the low levels of digital skills, and access to devices and internet among the population. For instance, as per the 75th Round (2017-2018) of the National Sample Survey, 55.3 percent of urban Indians (64 percent for females versus 47.1 percent for males) in the age group of 15-59 years, are not able to use the internet. Only 23.4 percent of urban households are in possession of a computer, as defined to include devices such as smartphones. More people ought to be empowered to have the option of taking up opportunities in the gig economy; else we risk leaving many behind and deepening existing socio-economic disparities.
Given the concerning trend of low and falling female labour force participation in India, the general expectation is that the gig economy will enable more women to work flexibly, while balancing domestic responsibilities that tend to be disproportionately borne by them. However, in addition to the gender dimension of the digital divide creating entry barriers for women, division of work within the gig economy appears to be gendered as well. The fear of contracting the virus has led to a plummeting of the demand for in-person services such as beauty and wellness—mostly supplied by women inside homes—even as the need for ‘delivery boys’ bringing groceries and other essentials to our doorstep is at an all-time high. While social and cultural norms will only change slowly, provision of gender-sensitive public transport and enhancing women’s safety in public spaces can help level the playing field.
