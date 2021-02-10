  1. Home
  2. Lists
  3. 30 Under 30 2021

Keerthy Suresh: An instinctive performer

This National Award-winning actor has already won over fans of Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films

Kunal Purandare
By Kunal Purandare, Forbes India Staff
Published: Feb 10, 2021 11:40:06 AM IST
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 11:54:19 AM IST
Full Bio

I am Senior Assistant Editor with the Forbes India magazine in Mumbai. A journalist for over a decade, I am also the author of Ramakant Achrekar: Master Blaster’s Master, a biography of the great cricket coach, and Vinod Kambli: The Lost Hero, a biography of the former India cricketer. Apart from my love for news and writing, I am passionate about cricket, movies and music

keerthi sureshImage: Harsha Vadlamani for Forbes India

Keerthy Suresh | 28
Actor

Keerthy Suresh goes on a laughter spree during a phone call from Dubai while narrating how her mother only recently discovered—via interviews—that she would act in front of the mirror as a schoolgirl. “I always wanted to become an actor,” says Keerthy, whose father is a film producer and mother an actor.

Related stories

“Acting is everything to me at the moment. I am spontaneous and don’t prepare too much. In my subconscious mind I keep working on my character, but there are no extra rehearsals. I like going with the flow,” says the 28-year-old who bagged the National Award for Best Actress for Mahanati (2018). “I didn’t expect that at all. It came as a surprise. Everyone said the performance deserved the award… that was the icing on the cake. There is a different kind of push after winning it. It has added a lot of responsibility. I feel it’s just the beginning.”

Keerthy has earned her stripes in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. And her directors are impressed with her spontaneity. “She’s a director’s actor and an instinctive performer, quite natural. If fit in the right story and character, she is quite something. A lot of stuff that she did in Mahanati was with basic direction. Once that character clicked, the performance was a subconscious thing,” says Ashwin Nag, director of Mahanati, a Telugu biopic of actor Savitri.  

Click here for 30Under30 full list

Keerthy is excited about the changing face of cinema and storytelling with the proliferation of OTTs. “There was a time when the audience changed according to cinema… now cinema is changing according to the audience. You need to read people’s minds. There will be a lot more changes,” says Keerthy, who featured in the Amazon Prime film Penguin and Netflix’s Miss India in 2020.

entertainment

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 12 February, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the Day: Canine to the rescue