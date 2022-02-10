Manushi Jain believes designers and planners bring insights to India’s urban challenges

Image: Selvaprakash Lakshmanan for Forbes India

Stylists: Vaybhav Acharya And Geethanjali Manjunath; Hair & Make Up: Glossnglass; Clothes: Rareism; Production: Ovez Bakshi (Studio O Productions)



Conscious Creator

Manushi Ashok Jain, 29

Co-founder and director (design & operations), Sponge Collaborative



I have always been interested in problem-solving and wanted to do something that would give back to the community,” says architect and urban designer Manushi Ashok Jain, 29. She is the co-founder and director (design and operations) at Sponge Collaborative, a multi-disciplinary strategic planning and design firm that specializes in urban design, landscape architecture, urban planning, spatial analytics and social development.



“The understanding of the profession of urban design or the value of an urban designer is very limited in India”,” says Jain. “Our practice is driven by the belief that designers and planners bring valuable insights and solutions to India’s urban challenges.”





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)