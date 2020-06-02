Alonzo Vega gives a new meaning to art like never seen before

Alonzo Vega, gives life to a new way of seeing art, connecting two separate, but parallel worlds, art and weapons. Something that has not been seen before in the history of art.

He is the artist who lately attracts the attention of many people and the media. Consider one of the most controversial United States in the 21st century. along with Bansky, Terry Getta, Obey The Giant, Daniel Arsham, among others. Alonzo, without having the trajectory of the mentioned, is causing controversy with his powerful works of art.

We believe that he is a genius, creating a magical work as an artist, as it leads viewers to look at art from another angle. His works make you feel, they are powerful and imposing. Alonzo has made many paintings in his career that are loved around the world.

Due to the blockade caused by COVID-19 in many countries, we believe that this rebellious artist is protesting strongly, creating paintings that question even the urban painter Bansky, and expressing his disagreement with the main world rulers for political oppression. You can see more in his Instagram : https://instagram.com/alonzovega2

Many major media outlets call him "the bad boy of contemporary art." Micro economic challenges for pop culture icons and their own personal ancestry, all he did was just a separate class.

Alonzo is inspired by his hobbies, which are shooting, riding a motorcycle, boating, playing the piano, playing squash and golf. Sharpening his senses, he materializes his art in his painting studio. However, we believe that his great-grandfather, an American war hero, General Harold Lee George, who once appeared on the cover of Times magazine, was elected mayor of Beverly Hills and launched Howard Hughes Pan Am Airways in Peru, had a significant role in his artistic works, because Alonzo paints on bullets and fences, artificial barriers that Alonzo constantly challenges.

The artist uses real war materials like bullets, empty boxes, and shrapnel to create evocative expressionist pieces that show turbulence.

Alonzo is a self-proclaimed rebel and the fantastic art creator made some impressive visual arts of our time avoiding labels, titles and explanations. His mantra is simple: "Art is life, and life is just a Hobbie" and "free will is not a choice"

Alonzo is truly the next legend in the world of visual arts and painting. You will see this legendary painter Alonzo Vega making his name in every part of the world and unique place in the hearts of many people with his impressive art.

Website : www.alonzovega.com