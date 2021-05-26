Among India's 100 Most Admired Brands in Education By White Page International - Kaziranga University

Innovation centric
: Steve Jobs once said, "Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower." The essence of these words is embedded in the spirit of Kaziranga University
(KU). Situated in the North-East India, Kaziranga University has become an epitome of innovation and has been adjudged among "Top institutes in North-East for best innovation practices" by Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), Ministry of Education, 2020. With a vision of holistic development backed by a world-class education, Kaziranga University aims to identify and nurture youth's aptitude. This vision drives the mission of the University to make North-East India the genesis of first-hand technologies and socio-economic discoveries.
The University is surrounded by a peaceful and serene atmosphere, elevated by nature. It is situated near the World's Largest River Island - Majuli and the World Heritage Site – Kaziranga National Park.How it all started:
Kaziranga University was founded in 2012 by the Khetan Industrial Group, Jorhat, and its foundation lies in the illustrious journey of Dr Murlidhar Khetan, Founder and Chancellor of Kaziranga University. Dr Murlidhar Khetan was born on November 10th, 1931, in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. He left his home in 1950 when he commenced his career in Jorhat, Assam as an accountant. He arrived at Assam with a thousand dreams, and his dreams awakened the entrepreneur and visionary in him. The year was 1959 when Dr Khetan began his entrepreneurial journey by leaving his job and setting up the High Tension Electrical Business. He later diversified his business ventures in the power sector. The core business values embedded in the core of his ventures reflect the vision and human values of Dr Khetan. He believed that education alone could sway societies and bring about equitable development in all segments of society. This firm conviction of his led to the establishment of the Assam Kaziranga University under the Assam Private University Act No. XII of 2007. North Eastern Knowledge Foundation promotes the University; a Public Trust formed and registered under the Indian Trust Act, 1882. Approved by AICTE, recognised by UGC and supported by state-of-the-art amenities, the University spreads over a 50+ acre of lush green campus.Our Schools:
The six schools of Kaziranga University are the School of Business (SOB), School of Engineering and Technology (SET), School of Health Sciences (SHS), School of Basic Science (SBS), School of Social Science (SSS) and School of Computing Sciences (SCS). KU SOB was ranked 2nd in the category of top B-Schools (Govt & Private) by state by CSR and Global Human Resource Development Centre in 2020. Kaziranga University's Team Tejas of SET became the first-ever and the only University from the North-East to participate in the Electronic Solar Vehicle Championship organised by ISIE and Chandigarh University and won the Team Spirit Award and IESE Future Award. These achievements highlight the calibre of Kaziranga University in providing a nurturing ecosystem for the students. It is a University with Industry 4.0 ready infrastructure powered by SIEMENS Mechatronics Systems, Industrial Automation Labs powered by BOSCH Rexroth, TAL Brabo Industrial Robot, AWS, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud for B.Tech/M.Tech students. Other courses like MBA and BBA offer case-study based learning programmes so that the students are absorbed in the corporate world and case-study based on-field educational curriculum for BSW, MSW, Health and Basic Science courses.Kaziranga University's Electronic Solar Vehicle designed and manufactured by BTech students from KU-School of Engineering. A 1st in North-East IndiaIndustry 4.0 Approach and KUbuntu Clan:
With Industry 4.0 in place, the world demands futuristic skill-sets and contemporary approaches to enhance the global dynamics, which Kaziranga University has delivered with distinctive soft-skill programs and KUbuntu culture, aiming to build collaborative personalities and that of co-creators. The word KUbuntu is an amalgamation of two terms, where KU stands for Kaziranga University, and Ubuntu means," I am what I am, because of who we all are". The KUbuntu culture encourages and guides co-creators of KU towards the path of collaboration. Students are taught and guided by world-class faculty having patents in their kitty, including research scholars and professionals with global expertise and extensive exposure. They have worked and researched in countries like the USA, UK, Japan, Germany and have supported the University in becoming a global knowledge hub. KU became the first academic partner of ASSAM STARTUP-NEST, which resulted in the success story for their alumni. The success of KU can be seen in the global footprint of its alumni with companies like AUDI (Germany), TCS, Wipro, HCL, Decathlon, and more.Major Events:
Kaziranga University organises one of the largest University Fests of India, ' Talent Tantra'. It is a box filled with all the mojoness of young energies, celebrities and raw talents that collaborate and create an aura to be felt, not heard. As a flag bearer of young energies, Kaziranga University organises Sports Week every year and many other student-centric extra-curricular events that help them create a dynamic and enthusiastic character as a whole, when they pass out from the University.
Kaziranga University is deft in providing the global education that has evolved the dynamics of education in smaller cities by giving wings to every dreamer. KU's NCC cadets marched with India's mighty NCC contingent at the 72nd Republic Day Parade '21 in New Delhi
Fact File
• India's Most Admired Brand, 2021 by White Page International in Education Industry
• 100% placement achieved in B.Tech and MBA for the batch of 2020 and 95%+ placement in other courses
• "Top institutes in North-East for best innovation practices" by Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), Ministry of Education, 2020
• A professor from SET obtained a patent for 'Design on Laser Diode' 2021
• To fight against COVID19, the KU students have built an All-in-One automated system that can dispense Mask, Sanitises Hand and Body and can do body thermal monitoring absolutely touch-free
• Given hands-on experience to our B.TECH students of the cockpit of a carrier plane AN32, which is a twin-engine turboprop military transport
• Academic associations include IIT-Guwahati, UNESCO, Apollo Medskills, JNU, IBM Cloud, SIEMENS, AWS, ORACLE Cloud and more
• KU SOB was ranked 2nd in the category of top B-Schools (Govt & Private) by state by CSR and Global Human Resource Development Centre in 2020
• A dedicated International Relations Office is established to cater to international students and help national students getting international exposure and preparing them for Higher Education Exam preparations like GATE, TOEFL, IELTS, GMAT and alikeTestimonials
The four years spent at KU were remarkable. As a KU student, I got to pursue my bachelor's last semester at the prestigious Technische Universitat Chemnitz, Germany. I am immensely thankful to all my mentors for the constructive criticism and support they provided me throughout my journey. I will always be a proud KUian.Farhana Yashmin Rahman
BTech-ECE
Placed in: Audi
Ingolstadt, Germany
I joined KU fickle-minded about my career. MBA at KU helped me develop holistically, giving industry knowledge and insights to the business world. With the mentoring, I got placed at Emirates Healthcare Group, Dubai. I am confident that this milestone is just the beginning.
Thanks, KU, for this opportunityCharmingstar Kharsyntiew
MBA
Placed in: Emirates Health Care Group, Dubai
I got placed in HCL Technologies before the completion of my B. Tech degree, through an on-campus recruitment drive conducted by KU CDPC. Thank you, Kaziranga University, for giving me this opportunity.Twinkle Kaur
BTech-CSE
Placed in: HCL Technologies Ltd.
New Delhi
KU is the most cherished part of my education life. The encouragement received from my faculties was a turning point in my life as it helped me build self-confidence, which led to my selection for the PhD programme at Tezpur University.Gaurav Gogoi
MSc (Chemistry)
Placed in: BCPL
Assam
For more details, please visit www.kazirangauniversity.in
