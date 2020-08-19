Anthos Group India launch & 4 reasons why the beauty and wellness industry is turning to CBD

Healthcare and wellness trends change constantly. One trend that seems to be spreading across both industries is CBD and Hemp. Commonly known as cannabidiol, CBD has been a debatable topic for years now. Once restricted by outdated legal laws, the spread has reached beauty, skincare, food, supplements, and more.
In 2018, Badal Shah, Shan Umer and an all Indian American team, launched the Anthos Group, a vertically integrated consumer products goods company. Acknowledging the power and science of CBD (cannabidiol), sales skyrocketed and Anthos quickly became the leader in the growing CBD industry. I decided to find out what CBD is, and how the Anthos Group took over the market in such little time.
What is CBD?
CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is a cannabinoid found in the hemp (cannabis sativa) plant. It is a naturally occurring cannabinoid shown to provide numerous medical and health benefits.
What is the industry scoop on CBD?
In the United States, it is booming. The market size was estimated to hit 7.1 billion in 2019 and 9.3 billion in 2020. While the concept is quite new to the Indian market, it's interesting to see how companies like Body Shop, Ayurvedic Essentials, Boheco Life, Juicy Chemistry, The Hemp Couture, and Be Hemp enter the CBD space. Ratan Tata and Google India's managing director Rajan Anandan are among the investors in India's first startup Bombay Hemp Company (Boheco) in the country to study the medical use of cannabis.
1. CBD is a Pain Reliever
Morphine, codeine, Oxycodone, and Fentanyl are analgesics that are prescribed by medical doctors. These medicines are pain relievers for mild to severe chronic pain. These drugs are addicting, harmful to your health, and cause many long-term side effects. Research has shown that CBD stimulates the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to promote homeostasis, which helps with pain and decreases the inflammation. Also, the compound strengthens the ECS.
2. It is Nonpsychoactive
Unlike its cousin used for medicinal purposes, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD is nonpsychoactive. Meaning, it does not change your behavior or perception. It does not make you high as marijuana does, thus making it very safe to use for all demographics.
3. Minimizes Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are not a joke. They can happen to everybody. People experiencing these mental conditions undergo drug maintenance, which can be addictive. Today, CBD is being used to treat these medical conditions. CBD was known to increase serotonin production, or happy hormone, helping us boost our mood and behavior.
4. Boosts Athletes’ Performance
Steroid use in India has been controversial. Steroids promote anabolic effects that increase muscle mass and strength, which is essential to athletes of various sports. While doing their job, steroids have lots of side effects from joint pain, skin issues, increased estrogen, and more. Athletes in India are now turning to natural performance assistance.
Multiple case studies show that CBD promotes better sleep, strengthens the immune system, speeds up recovery, increases endurance, and relieves pain, which are vital for all athletes.
I asked the team at the Anthos Group if they’re planning on launching any products in the fitness and athletic space. Cohin Kakar, CMO of the Anthos Group said, "We are excited to bring an innovative fitness brand to market called TIDL, which combines the plant-based therapy that we have perfected through our medical line with exercise science in the form of proven practices like cryotherapy and water-solubility. Our flagship product is a topical spray that gives fitness enthusiasts a cooling relief after a workout while also delivering a powerful package of organic ingredients directly to the source to aid in the recovery of pain and inflammation. The product was enhanced with 360-degree spray technology that allows for full-body application in any angle or direction, and self-absorption to be a true touch-free product." For more information on this brand, visit http://tidlsport.com/
The Anthos Group is expanding so fast in the marketplace, and I wanted to understand how.
The answer was easy. Anthos controls the supply chain. They grow their own hemp, they process their own raw oils, they formulate in-house, they source ingredients from only pharmaceutical-grade facilities. If you control the process every step of the way, you know what exactly is going into the finished product.
Having to address such medical needs in the health and wellness space makes an entrepreneur like Badal Shah, CEO of Anthos, turn to CBD. Entrepreneurs are not just business-minded but also the minds of the future.
Leadership is like riding a roller coaster. It has ups and downs and thrilling experiences, but a great leader shouts at the top of his/her lungs while riding. Trying something new will not hurt you. Instead, it will mesmerize you and lead you to something you can take as an achievement or a lesson. Today's development of CBD products is a gamble, but it turned out to be successful and rewarding for Anthos. Who knew entrepreneurs would be famous figures in the CBD field? I asked the company president, Shan Umer, if Anthos is planning to launch in India. He did not confirm nor deny. However, he did mention they’re exploring regulations. I will keep my fingers crossed. For more information on Anthos please visit www.theanthos.com
or email info@theanthos.com
