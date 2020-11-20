Ayaan Chawla invests in New York based Data Center; Series A round

Over the years 23-year-old Ayaan Chawla has focused on investing in the start-up ecosystem, especially in the technology, finance & hospitality sectors. With a knack for innovation and flair for persuasion, Ayaan had made a series of investments in 2020 expanding his investment portfolio, despite the Covid-19 pandemic that troubled the global economy at a large scale.

Ayaan is now all set to invest in a New York, USA based enterprise-level data center to acquire new markets. Over the years, Asian Fox Developments led by Ayaan has managed data center networks in more than 5 countries, assisting over a hundred thousand customers including enterprise, governments, small and medium-sized businesses in 55 plus countries. With the growing demand of customers for reliable & secured networks, the organisation is rapidly investing in technology.

Asian Fox Developments is also in the process of business acquisition which is located in Singapore, focusing on AI technologies to change the marketing approach. That solution will be widely available for enterprise companies to reach their customers more efficiently.

To understand Ayaan’s vision behind his investments & acquisitions, we will have to dive into his extremely enthusiastic & fascinating entrepreneurial journey. To start with, his journey was not so easy or inherited. Ayaan started at a very young age of 13 when he had no one to guide in technology or business and seed funding of just INR 10,000 from his mother (Ms. Kunjam Dandona Chawla) in 2011. But with his impeccable skills and in-depth understanding of technology, Ayaan self-learned programming languages at that age and started approaching customers on his own. In an interview, Ayaan once said, "because of my young age at that time customers did not take me seriously". So we can imagine what circumstances & struggles he had to go through, but as someone said time changes for everyone when they work hard and it definitely changed for him. Ayaan handles the position as Founder & CEO of leading organisation Asian Fox Developments which is a group of businesses.

Without any external borrowing or debt and with years of unbridled enthusiasm, Ayaan managed to take businesses to heights which succeeded in many areas with profitability since inception. To name some of his achievements an Appreciation Letter at Prime Minister’s Office, National Udyog Rattan Award by Governor, Young Entrepreneur of The Year. One publication saw Ayaan's good deeds as a philanthropist and titled him as India’s Youngest CEO With A Heart Of Gold. His philanthropic side extended to creating a self-funded educational initiative Campaign.Shiksha.

Ayaan is considered a highly respected visionary, an inspiration for many, and serves as a board member for many businesses. As an advisor, he has worked with organisations & institutions in India, Europe, Middle East and Asia. In the upcoming financial year, Ayaan will be focusing on investing in startups that are founded by students in India & Canada, sources said.