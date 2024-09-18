Baramdaah is creating India's sustainable luxury market
Empowering local artisans with pagdandi: Baramdaah is creating India's sustainable luxury market
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] September 12: In the shadow of glittering metros, a retail innovation is taking shape. Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, is emerging as an unexpected epicentre of this transformation thanks to an innovative platform called Baramdaah. Founded in 2022 by Nishii Aggarwaal and Nisha Agrawal, Baramdaah is a new approach to luxury retail in India's tier-2 cities.
This platform isn't just importing high-end fashion to Central India; it's creating a new market dynamic that taps into the growing purchasing power and evolving tastes of non-metro consumers.
Baramdaah's business model centres on curated, bi-annual events featuring 20-30 carefully selected designers. These showcases offer a range of products, from apparel and accessories to home décor, presented within themed environments that resonate with local cultural narratives. Baramdaah has attracted over 8,000 visitors in just four seasons and showcased over 100 brands, demonstrating significant market traction.
Furthermore, the two founders and art enthusiasts initiated a non-profit venture— Pagdandi. By integrating local artisans and small businesses into the luxury ecosystem, Pagdandi addresses the growing consumer demand for products with local provenance and craftsmanship.
"Pagdandi is our strategy for creating a sustainable, inclusive luxury market," says Nishii Aggrawaal. "It's about developing a value chain that benefits high-end designers and local artisans."
In addition, Baramdaah plans to scale its model across India to establish a network of luxury hubs in tier-2 cities. "We're not simply redistributing existing luxury demand," Mrs. Nisha Agrawal states. "We're cultivating new luxury consumers and creating fresh market opportunities in previously overlooked urban centres."
The platform's approach aligns with several key trends in the evolving Indian luxury market. By leveraging digital platforms for marketing and exploring omnichannel strategies, the company is adapting to changing consumer behaviors. Its focus on sustainability and local craftsmanship also resonates with the growing emphasis on ethical luxury.
As it grows, Baramdaah is becoming a case study of the potential of India's tier-2 cities for luxury retail. More than a sales platform, it's emerging as a market maker, bridging the gap between global luxury trends and local tastes and fostering a unique retail ecosystem that could redefine India's luxury terrain.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.