India revs up for the world stage with the racing festival

The Indian Racing Festival serves as a platform for young, aspiring racers while also fostering equality and inclusivity
India’s motorsport landscape has revved up with the Indian Racing Festival (IRF). The festival, featuring the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), showcases speed, of course, but also makes a statement about India’s potential in the global motorsport arena. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Chennai, IRF 2024 has brought with it the first-ever Night Street Race in the country and also boasts of celebrity team owners like John Abraham, Sourav Ganguly, Naga Chaitanya and Arjun Kapoor.