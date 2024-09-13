Globally, people consume 60+ hours of content every week: Dhaval Ponda of Tata Communications

Technology enabler Tata Communications is investing heavily into sports broadcasting, enabling broadcasters and federations to transform their businesses
Known as a telecom company, Tata Communications is now making rapid strides into sports broadcasting, and is said to have delivered 80,000+ live events. Aside from its tie-up with marquee motorsports, tennis and soccer tournaments, among others, it recently signed a five-year broadcast deal with World Athletics. What made the company start a transformative journey into the fast-scaling business of live sports? Dhaval Ponda, the global head of media and entertainment business, Tata Communications, tells Forbes India in an episode of Sports UnLtd. Edited excerpts: