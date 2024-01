When it comes to watching content available online, such as on streaming platforms, people in India have a strong preference for their TV screens. Nearly eight in ten viewers choose this way to watch, and their preference for a TV screen over a phone or computer can be explained by the better picture and sound quality.





Family viewing

In India, TV sets still have a bright future. According to research conducted by NielseniQ for Amazon,* 78% of those surveyed prefer to watch streaming content on their TV. This preference is notably due to the superior picture and sound quality, as well as the convenience of accessing a variety of content offered by different providers. According to the study, the most valued features of TV streaming are lag-free delivery (39%) and a wide range of OTT applications (24%).Viewers also appreciate the presence of a voice assistant to search for content and control connected home devices, as well as the ability to stream online content and live TV broadcasts via DTH (Direct to Home) channels, i.e. transmitted from overseas by satellite.The study also reveals some interesting trends in content consumption. Some 66% of those surveyed say they watch streaming shows for more than five hours on weekends, and less than three hours on weekdays. What's more, 97% of respondents prefer to watch streaming content on TV at around dinnertime with their family, with 74% doing so in the company of their spouse and children.In terms of genres, comedy tops the list, followed by sports, thrillers, romance, horror, international TV shows and news. These preferences highlight the diversity of Indian consumers' tastes when it comes to streaming content.In a statement, Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager of Amazon Devices India, highlights the evolution of online video viewing habits: "Online video streaming has come a long way since its inception, and so has streaming habits of consumers. What has remained a constant is our preference to view content on the biggest screen in our homes – the television. Fire TV is a convenient way to get your favorite shows, movies, sports, and more on your TV."**The study was conducted by NielsenIQ and commissioned by Amazon for TV streaming trends in December 2023 among 800 consumers aged 25 to 45 in 12 major cities.