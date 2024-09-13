I don't think entrepreneurship is risky: B-school founder Pratham Mittal

Looking at the reception that he has got for his recently inaugurated Tetr College of Business, a B-school based on experiential learning, the entrepreneur thinks students and parents are ready for something innovative in education
Of the 40 courses taught at one of the top 10 business schools in the world, only one caught Pratham Mittal’s attention. It involved working with local businesspersons to solve a problem they were facing such as changing a restaurant's menu or working on a website to attract more customers.