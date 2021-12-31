Bloktopia taking virtual reality on the Blockchain 21 notches higher

The blockchain technology space is experiencing a great revolution that is spreading across the various sectors in both technology and non-technology inclined industries. The Impact of Blockchain can be felt in the financial sector, health sector, and recently in the art sector via the advent of NFTs. Virtual Reality is one of the spaces where blockchain tech is currently having a big impact. What is Virtual Reality?
Virtual Reality (VR) is the use of computer technology to create a stimulating environment. With this tech, viewers are fully immersed in the experience rather than just viewing it on screen. This is a deviation from the traditional user experience.
In the last few months, whenever you hear VR, you are almost certainly going to hear Metaverse being mentioned along with it. All over the technology and crypto world, the word “Metaverse” seems to be all over the media space and pitch-decks. Social media giant Facebook has also joined the Metaverse buzz. This is shown by their recent brand change to “Meta”.
More of a future concept, to explain the Metaverse, we have to look into the present. We have to take a look at the latest technologies around us. All of these shows that the technology space is experiencing a shift from Web2.0 to Web3.0 and Web3.0 promises to bring about an increase in VR projects and companies. One of such companies currently making waves in the VR space is Bloktopia.What is Bloktopia?
Built and backed on the Polygon network, Blokatopia is one of the biggest projects in the Metaverse. This project is providing a Virtual Reality experience for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, by bringing all crypto players together in one immersive and engaging community.
According to research carried out by Zion Market Research, the VR and Augmented Reality (AR) markets are expected to be valued at approximately $814.7 billion by 2025. This points to the fact that 2022 is going to be a big year for the metaverse and Bloktopia has already positioned itself as one of the biggest players in the ecosystem.The Bloktopia Concept
Bloktopia like every blockchain project has its Token known as $Blok which users of the platform will be able to buy on various Centralized and Decentralized exchanges. This native token will also be used to purchase virtual Real Estates. Holders of $Blok have the advantage of benefitting from the various concepts in the Bloktopia ecosystem.
The Bloktopia ecosystem has four concepts:
• Learn
• Earn
• Play
• CreateLearn
Blockchain technology is still in its infancy and a lot of people don’t have adequate knowledge of the exciting potential of the technology and how it can better our lives. And to create mass adoption of blockchain technology, it is pertinent that people have adequate knowledge.
A lot of the information around Blockchain tech is either not solid or a bit disjointed. And this has left a lot of people without adequate knowledge of the technology, especially the latest innovation, the Metaverse. The concept of the “Metaverse” still confuses a lot of people, and Bloktopia recognises this. Bloktopia will provide a community where adequate knowledge will be provided for everyone in the community regardless of their knowledge level about the blockchain industry.
Learning about the Metaverse can be likened to learning a new language. In the beginning, it seems a bit confusing, however, the more you learn about it the better you become at it. And this can be better done with the help of a community. This is one of the problems Bloktopia is solving.Earn
Citizens or members of the Bloktopia community also referred to as Bloktopians have amazing opportunities to earn money on the platform. One of the amazing benefits of blockchain technology is the opportunity to earn money through various solutions from play-to-earn gaming, to DeFi, to trading, to Real Estate. Bloktopians have the opportunity to earn money by purchasing virtual Real Estate.
The Real Estate earning model on Bloktopia is like the one obtainable in the traditional Real Estate business, the difference is this is done virtually. You can buy, sell and lease your virtual Real Estate and the revenue model you choose is down to you.
Advertising is another revenue model in the Bloktopia community. Companies looking to push their services to users on the Metaverse advertise on Bloktopia and holders of the community governance token get their share of the money made from advertising.Play
As humans, we are social animals. Whether people want to relax from the burn-out at work or their line of business makes them ostracises from people, the Bloktopia community provides a perfect avenue for holders of their tokens to come together and socialise.
This enables members of the community to have a first-hand virtual world experience.Create
“Creativity is intelligence and having fun”- Albert Einstein. Bloktopia allows members of the community to express their creative prowess via their contributions to the community. Community members can also win prizes via the various events created by the project.Building the $Blok
Since the launch of $Blok, it has gained a lot in the mainstream crypto market, which has further positioned it as one of the metaverse coins to look out for in the year 2022. Following the launch of Bloktopia IDO it's been the best performing IDO in the year according to Coinmarketcap.
It's worthy to note that the $BLOK token has been listed and can be purchased on major exchanges like Gate, OKEX, and Kucoin. With the latest popularity and demand for NFTs in the Metaverse and Blockchain ecosystem, $Blok is expected to be one of the moon tokens of 2022.Conclusion
Bloktopia concepts touch on the major pain points of cryptocurrency enthusiasts; learning and earning. And in 2022, one of the biggest industries to take form and shape will be the Metaverse and Bloktopia will be among the top projects that will lead the revolution.
Telegram — https://t.me/BloktopiaChatThe pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.