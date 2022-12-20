Don't feel like eating, vomiting and nausea. Constant feeling of weakness, loss of weight. As the disease progresses there is swelling in the whole body, because of which the weight is increased. On waking up in the morning swelling around the eyes and on the face. Feeling tired, shortness of breath. Paleness of blood and lack of blood (anemia) Itching in the body. Pain in the lower back. Urinating more than usual at night. Weakness of memory and changes in sleeping habits may happen. Hypertension not being under control despite medications. Irregularity in the menstrual cycle of women and impotence in men’s. Decreased production of Vitamin D produced in the kidney, due to which the bones become weak.

CKD is called chronic kidney disease because the disease does not show its symptoms quickly. It shows when the kidney has been damaged by about 70 to 80 percent. In CKD, the process of kidney damage is very slow, which lasts for months or years. Kidney mainly performs eGFR (Estimated glomerular filtration rate) i.e. function of glomerular filtration and by measuring the rate of this function doctors determine the stage of kidney failure. The process of kidney failure is divided into five stages. About 3,00,000/- people are diagnosed with end stage kidney failure every year in India. About 80% of them die in the next one year, only 10-15% get dialysis treatment. There are two types of dialysis that is peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis and both these are the treatment of kidney failure.There are two types – hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.In hemodialysis, the patient's blood is purified from by a machine called a hemodialyzer. It takes around 4 hours to complete in which the toxins and excess water are removed from the patient's body, which has to be done usually 3 times in a week.Keep the sodium or salt in your diet under control, which means you have to avoid packaged / restaurant foods as well. Also, don't add extra salt to your food. A low-salt diet reduces the load on the kidney and prevents the development of disorders related to high blood pressure and also prevents the progression of kidney disease.Eat healthy and keep your weight under control. Get your body's cholesterol level checked regularly to prevent the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries of your kidneys. Avoid saturated fat and fatty fried foods from the diet and emphasize eating plenty of fruits and vegetables daily. Increasing the weight of a person increases the load on the kidneys. Try to aim for a given BMI of 24 or less, especially in the Indian context.Regularly check your blood pressure levels and keep them under optimum levels. Kidney failure is very common in patients and can be prevented if detected early. That's why keeping regular checkups on your scalp is advised to avoid sweets and visit a doctor.Avoid saturated fat/fatty fried foods from the diet and emphasize on eating lots of fruits and vegetables daily. Increasing the weight of a person increases the load on the kidneys. Try to aim for a BMI of 24 or less, especially in the Indian scenario.Check blood sugar levels regularly and keep them under optimal levels. Kidney failure is very common in diabetic patients and can be prevented if detected early. Hence it is advised to keep a regular check on your blood sugar level, avoid sugary food products. Balance your lifestyle properly by getting at least 8 hours of restful sleep. To stay healthy, it is necessary to have a good sleep at night.Kidney stones increase the risk of developing chronic kidney disease. lf you have had one stone, you are at increased risk of having another stone. Those who have developed one stone are at approximately 50% risk for developing another within 5 to 7 years.