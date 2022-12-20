Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Best of 2022 Ep7: Narayan Subramaniam, Niraj Rajmohan and Vishesh Rajaram on learnings from building the F77

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
6 Listen ins
 

In this episode, from September, Niraj Rajmohan and Narayan Subramaniam, co-founders of Ultraviolette Automotive, and Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest, talk about the importance of strong local R&D for the long-term growth of the EV sector in India. They also talk about how developing Ultraviolette's first electric motorcycle, the F77, which has since been launched in the market, helped the company build a connected vehicle platform that can support multiple future products and services

