College Vidya: Knowledge About College

Students or working professionals taking up a new course have various questions in mind. Where would the dream college for them be, what would the fee structure be, is the college approved on national and international level, is it the best in the industry and niche, will it lead them to the right job in future? All these questions remain. When it comes to Distance education and online education, these questions are just the tip of the iceberg. There are bigger matters to look at - Is the college even real, are the degrees valid and verifiable, will the degree hold good in future?



Mayank Gupta, Founder, College Vidya, also came across these storming questions when it was his time to secure a degree from a reputed college. However, he did not find any such portal that would feature all the information about colleges and courses. Undeterred by lack of information in the education space, he went on to create the solution for all these hassles.



College Vidya aims to fill in the gap between prospective students and colleges. In simple words, College Vidya means ‘the knowledge about college’. Mayank’s entrepreneurial journey started after he finished high school education and struggled to choose the right college for higher education.



