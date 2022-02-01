  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: Union Budget 2022

Photo Of The Day: Union Budget 2022

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 1, 2022 03:15:58 PM IST
Updated: Feb 1, 2022 03:17:34 PM IST

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) along with the ministers of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary (L) and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad (R) leaves the ministry of finance to present the annual budget at the parliament in New Delhi on February 1, 2022.
Image: Prakash Singh / AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Do you have ideas about feeding astronauts on Mars? NASA wants to know