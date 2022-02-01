During his last mission on the International Space Station, Thomas Pesquet ate tinned and freeze-dried food prepared by famous French chef Thierry Marx. (Credit: Photography Courtesy of NASA)Gratin dauphinois, beef bourguignon or cod with piquillos... During his last mission on the International Space Station, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet ate versions of these gastronomic dishes, thanks to conserves and freeze-dried dishes that French Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx had specially prepared for him. All he had to do was heat them up, or add a little water and he was ready to eat. In an interview with Figaro Madame, the chef of the Mandarin Oriental explained that during a future mission in space, and particularly one on Mars, "we will no longer be able to be satisfied with sending ready-made food." And he added: "it will probably be necessary to make it on the spot, or during the journey...] travelling to Mars takes at least six months to go and six months to return. Without counting the time of the mission on-site. So we will have to rethink the power supply system. Perhaps by using micro-agriculture? In any case, this will represent new challenges."
